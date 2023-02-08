Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 14.8% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45.

