Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 423.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,724 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

