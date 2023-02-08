Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $519-$529 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.90 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.05)-($0.04) EPS.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

VRNS traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 131,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,234. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.41.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

