Vertcoin Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.36 million and approximately $89,832.04 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,498.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.87 or 0.00426141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00096976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00723234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00571721 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00185694 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,071,735 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

