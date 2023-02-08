Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Boosted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $6,534,195 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $308.54 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $225.28 and a 1-year high of $325.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.93 and its 200-day moving average is $298.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.16.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

