Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Philip Liang Acquires 26,811 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang bought 26,811 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,218,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,930.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Philip Liang sold 15,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $53,850.00.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 7.6 %
Shares of NYSE RBOT traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 267,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,391. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $354.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 128,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,037,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 840,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,912 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 368,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.