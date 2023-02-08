Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Philip Liang Acquires 26,811 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang bought 26,811 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,218,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,930.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Philip Liang sold 15,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $53,850.00.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE RBOT traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 267,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,391. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $354.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 128,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,037,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 840,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,912 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 368,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

