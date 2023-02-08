Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CBH stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

