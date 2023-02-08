Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VGI opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI)
- Is SoundHound Voice AI the Next Big Thing?
- Double Meat: Beyond Meat Could Be 2023’s Next Two-Bagger
- It’s Time To be Interested In Pinterest Again
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Flight After Clearing Base
- 3 Solar-Energy Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.