Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VGI opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter worth $95,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

