Vital Energy (VTLE) and The Competition Financial Comparison

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) is one of 272 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vital Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy’s competitors have a beta of -12.22, indicating that their average share price is 1,322% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vital Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vital Energy Competitors 1662 9575 14965 444 2.53

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vital Energy currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.61%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 36.01%. Given Vital Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vital Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.39 billion $145.01 million 1.27 Vital Energy Competitors $9.99 billion $874.50 million 4.93

Vital Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 35.99% 55.37% 13.23% Vital Energy Competitors 3.56% 150.53% 12.16%

Summary

Vital Energy competitors beat Vital Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

