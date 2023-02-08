W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.72 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

W.W. Grainger has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. W.W. Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $34.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $678.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.21. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $685.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 32.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $639.86.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 30.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

