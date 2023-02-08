W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $8.81 Per Share

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note issued on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $8.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.54. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $33.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $36.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $639.86.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $678.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $579.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.21. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $685.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,286.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

