W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,002 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $678.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $579.36 and a 200-day moving average of $561.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $685.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. UBS Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $639.86.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

