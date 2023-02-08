Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Cut to $166.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $151.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.