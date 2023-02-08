Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meritage Homes in a report released on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $12.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ FY2023 earnings at $14.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.23 EPS.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock opened at $114.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 31.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at $1,413,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 110.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 51,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 51.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.