Wells Fargo & Company Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $330.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $242.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $296.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Saia by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,076,000 after buying an additional 2,140,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,674,000 after buying an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

