Wells Fargo & Company Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $330.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $242.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.
SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.94.
Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $296.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Saia by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,076,000 after buying an additional 2,140,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,674,000 after buying an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter.
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
