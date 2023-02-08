Wells Financial Advisors INC Acquires Shares of 6,155 iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000.

SUSC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 71,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

