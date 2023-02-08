Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys 1,410 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.9% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,992. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76.

