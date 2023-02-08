Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wells Financial Advisors INC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 69,418 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 131,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.90. The stock had a trading volume of 75,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,945. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $242.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.93.

