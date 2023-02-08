Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wells Financial Advisors INC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 69,418 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 131,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.90. The stock had a trading volume of 75,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,945. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $242.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.93.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
- V.F. Corporation Is A High-Yield Bargain Despite Dividend Cut
- Fortinet’s Earnings Rally is a Lesson in Market Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.