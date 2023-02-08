Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WERN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.12.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WERN stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $48.03. 184,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,741. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,351,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,149,000 after purchasing an additional 109,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,850,000 after purchasing an additional 131,110 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,667,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,306,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

