WhiteCoin Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $70.78 million and approximately $702,004.19 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00437693 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014537 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00018079 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004277 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,044,385 coins and its circulating supply is 763,576,618 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

