WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.73 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $69.73 million and $696,384.81 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00432319 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014665 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004417 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017954 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,056,555 coins and its circulating supply is 763,588,788 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.