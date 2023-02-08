William Blair Weighs in on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

CTSH opened at $67.52 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

