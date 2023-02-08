Wrapped TRON (WTRX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.05 Million

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.79 billion and approximately $3.05 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06561695 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,436,148.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

