Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2023

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

WYNN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.00. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,821.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.