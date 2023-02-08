Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

WYNN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.00. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,821.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.