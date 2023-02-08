Xcel Energy Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.57.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.51%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

