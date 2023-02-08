XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $10.34

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $10.09. XPeng shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 4,397,115 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $959.23 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 1,057.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 74.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,316,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,339 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 29.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after buying an additional 2,484,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after buying an additional 1,927,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

