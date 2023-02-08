Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Xylem has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xylem to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.
Xylem Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on XYL. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
About Xylem
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
