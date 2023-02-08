Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Xylem has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xylem to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Xylem Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

