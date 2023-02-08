Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 531,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,569 shares of company stock worth $350,154. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 41.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 854.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

