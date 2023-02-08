Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $45.12 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $736.34 million and approximately $61.99 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $45.12 or 0.00196658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00074688 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00048131 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,319,512 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.