Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $45.12 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $736.34 million and approximately $61.99 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $45.12 or 0.00196658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00074688 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00048131 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001219 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000205 BTC.
Zcash Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,319,512 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
