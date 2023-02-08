ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0470 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $436,288.64 and approximately $36.96 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00197352 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00074837 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00048322 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

