Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $27.49 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $27,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,894,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $7,015,975. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.2 %

EW stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also

