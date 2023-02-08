Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Posts Earnings Results

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ZWS opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.

