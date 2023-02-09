111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.99. 40,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 149,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

111 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $470.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

111 Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 111 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 111 by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 111 by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 111 by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of 111 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Featured Articles

