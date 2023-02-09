111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.99. 40,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 149,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
111 Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $470.76 million during the quarter.
111 Company Profile
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
