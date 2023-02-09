727 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 727 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $171.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.34.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

