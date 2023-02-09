Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104,995 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,920,000 after acquiring an additional 252,470 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 477,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 34,181 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 522,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

ABT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.13. 474,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $129.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

