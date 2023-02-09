AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.70-$11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.70-11.10 EPS.

AbbVie Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

