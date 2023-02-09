Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 542 ($6.52) and last traded at GBX 542 ($6.52). Approximately 19,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 51,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($6.56).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 554.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 567.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of £308.62 million and a PE ratio of 788.41.

About Aberdeen New India Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New India Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.