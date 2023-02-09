Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 10.2% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accenture Price Performance
Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.47. The stock had a trading volume of 168,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,423. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $351.58.
Accenture Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accenture (ACN)
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
- Take-Two Interactive: The Upside Just Got A Lot Clearer
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.