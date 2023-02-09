Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,868 shares of company stock worth $20,958,609 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $248.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

