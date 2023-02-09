Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading Down 3.4%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €1.28 ($1.38) and last traded at €1.31 ($1.41). 271,034 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 377% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.36 ($1.46).

Adler Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of €1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.81, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

