AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

ACM stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.06. 622,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $91.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.25.

In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AECOM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after buying an additional 142,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,468,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in AECOM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 919,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,608,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

