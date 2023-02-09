Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of BAM opened at $34.71 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

