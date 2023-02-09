Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 24,776 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Semtech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SMTC. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Shares of SMTC opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

