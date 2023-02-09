Aigen Investment Management LP Has $627,000 Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,817,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,915,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 117,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.99.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

