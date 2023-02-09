Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $565,000 in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.85.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. This is an increase from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

CEIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.