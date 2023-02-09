Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $674,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.20.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $93.21 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

