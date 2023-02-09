Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $709,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Globe Life by 13.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,776 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 10.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.0 %

Globe Life stock opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average is $110.75.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,373 shares of company stock worth $6,383,541 in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.