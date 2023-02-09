Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 14,089 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $69,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CRH by 51.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $771,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CRH Trading Down 0.7 %

CRH Company Profile

Shares of CRH stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. CRH plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $52.37.

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.