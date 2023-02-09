Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 1,591 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

