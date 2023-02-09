Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 4,185 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,393,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,835,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,974,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 384,906 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SIMO opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.